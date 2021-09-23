Keys to victory, betting line and prediction for Boise State’s road game at Utah State

The sixth-year senior is tied for No. 11 in the country with 30 tackles, and Rice has made plays when his team needed it this season. He ended a scoring drive with an interception in the end zone last week in Utah State’s 49-45 win over Air Force and ended the Falcons’ final drive with a fumble.

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier has a lot of responsibilities when it comes to alignment and setting pre-snap protections in new offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s scheme. Job No. 1 for Bachmeier on Saturday is to make sure his offensive linemen know where Rice is before every snap.

Boise State S JL Skinner vs. Utah State WR Justin McGriff: Thompkins has been the Aggies’ go-to receiver so far this season, but he isn’t likely to be the guy they look for in the red zone. Those passes are more likely to go to 6-6, 215-pound wide receiver Justin McGriff. The junior has 12 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown so far this season. He has the frame to out-muscle defenders on jump balls, and Boise State is going to have to find a way to match that size.