Keys to victory, betting line and prediction for Boise State’s home game vs. Oklahoma St.

Boise State’s backfield has yet to have the services of a healthy George Holani, and the Broncos struggled to run the ball in their first two games. With Holani on the sideline, they managed just 20 rushing yards in the season opener at UCF. They put up 136 yards on the ground last week against UTEP. The good news is Avalos said Monday that Holani won’t be on a snap count this week. The bad news is Oklahoma State is giving up just 112.5 rushing yards a game.

Defensively, Boise State’s only chance at a win on Saturday is if it stops Oklahoma State’s multifaceted running game, which starts with quarterback Spencer Sanders and actually has struggled to start the season. He is the team’s leading rusher after posting 62 yards in his season debut last week against Tulsa. Running backs LD Brown and Jaylen Warren have both carried the ball more than 20 times through the first two games of the season, but both average just 2.3 yards a carry.

“They do a good job of putting you in conflict with stopping the run and having different pass options on the outside,” Boise State co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “They do a good job of knowing how to attack a defense, and they do a great job of game planning.”