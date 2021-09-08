Keys to victory, betting line and prediction for Boise State home opener against UTEP

The Broncos need to look at what was working in the first half last week at UCF and keep getting as many players involved in the passing game as possible. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier completed passes to eight different receivers in the first quarter alone, and 10 Boise State players finished the game with at least one catch.

“If you watch that first half and see us get into our rhythm and get into our tempo and distribute the ball to a lot of people, that’s really what we want to do,” Plough said. “That’s what we want our identity to be, and there were some times where we were doing it at a pretty high level.”

Make a play on special teams: Part of Boise State’s reputation has been built over the years on big plays on special teams. To be fair, that had a lot to do with two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year Avery Williams in recent years, but the Broncos are no strangers to the momentum swings that follow a big return or blocked kick. This feels like the game that Boise Sate breaks through with another monumental play on special teams.