Keys to victory, betting line and prediction for Boise State home game vs. Nevada

I think Boise State’s coaches get Holani heavily involved on Saturday, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him with the ball in his hands at least 20 times. I think Nevada has enough offense to score some points and keep it close, but I also think Boise State’s defense continues its opportunistic ways and forces a couple of turnovers. I’ll take Boise State to win but Nevada to cover. Final score: Boise State 35, Nevada 31.

Betting expert Lee Sterling of Paramount Sports, who appears weekly on KTIK (3-1 straight up, 1-3 ATS): Both teams are going to throw the ball. Bachmeier and Carson Strong, they’ll give you the coach speak and say they want balance and this and that, but Boise is not much of a runner. Neither is the Wolf Pack. The Pack is rested. That bye will help them here. They’re 6-2 against the spread in the series, even though they have not beaten Boise State since going all the way back to 2010 with Colin Kaepernick. Kansas State smashmouthed the Pack, and that’s how you beat them. You’ve got to run the football. And I don’t think that’s Boise’s style here. I think it goes to the wire and the wrong team is favored. Even without Cooks, one of their star receivers, I think (Nevada) can get by in the short term, game planning. Give me the Wolf Pack outright. Final score: Nevada 31, Boise State 27.