The Boise State football team’s 2018 season ended with a cancellation of the First Responder Bowl on Wednesday afternoon in Dallas.
The game was delayed for 1 hour, 21 minutes because of lightning before game officials canceled it. Boston College was leading 7-0 with 5:08 left in the first quarter.
A large storm swept through the Dallas area — as had been forecast for several days — and wasn’t expected to relent for hours. Thunder shook the building where the postgame press conference was held.
The game officially goes down as a no contest.
“It sucks,” said Boise State senior quarterback Brett Rypien, whose career ended waiting out a storm. “That’s the only way you can put it. You fly all the way down here and unfortunately the weather wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t safe enough to play. I’ll be able to go out and enjoy a meal with my family tonight and hopefully others will too, but unfortunately for the fans who flew down here, that sucks.”
Brant Ringler, executive director of the First Responder Bowl, said he decided to cancel the game after a meeting that included both coaches, both athletic directors and representatives from the ACC, Mountain West and ESPN, as well as stadium operations personnel who had the latest weather info. There was “complete agreement,” he said.
“If you look at the weather report for the next three, four hours, it looks like a storm larger than the one we just delayed the game for,” Ringler said. “The lightning strikes were not just random but throughout the entire storm and they were coming straight at us.”
Said Boston College coach Steve Addazio: “We were all deeply disappointed, OK? Deeply disappointed. ... Tough decisions have to be made and they have to be made in the big picture of things, and the most important big picture here is player welfare, player safety. ... I completely respect the decision that was made here, as hard as it was for everybody.”
The bowl considers all ticket sales final, Ringler said. Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said he’d like to do something for the Boise State fans who purchased tickets but he didn’t have details yet.
Boise State had about 2,000 tickets out for the game, Apsey said. Boise State fans appeared to make up more than half of the 8,000-10,000 fans who attended the game.
Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond announced on Twitter that Eagles fans would receive a refund and receive one free ticket per bowl ticket to a home athletic event of their choice in the next 12 months.
There are no financial ramifications for Boise State or the Mountain West, said Stuart Buchanan, director of strategic communications for the conference.
“We were concerned about the players’ safety, not just from the weather, but the warmup, the cool down, playing and not playing, and waiting in the locker room,” Apsey said. “It was pretty clear at the end of the day the decision that needed to be made.”
