Instant analysis: Special teams, defense dominate as Boise State stays in conference race

Final score: Boise State 37, New Mexico 0

Records: Boise State 7-4, 5-2. New Mexico 3-8, 1-6.

Why the Broncos won: Boise State’s special teams produced the first 17 points of the game, running back George Holani rushed for more than 100 yards for the third week in a row and the Broncos’ defense stymied the New Mexico offense. Boise State blocked two punts, both of which were returned for touchdowns in the first half, and field goal kicker Jonah Dalmas finished the game 3-for-3 on field goals, which left him two shy of tying Tyler Rausa’s single-season record of 25 made field foals.

New Mexico managed just five yards of offense in the first quarter and 46 in the first half. The Lobos finished the game with 103 yards — 78 of which were produced by the running game — as BSU got its first shutout since blanking Hawaii in 2015. Holani, who missed three games this season with a hamstring injury, finished the game with 114 yards on the ground.

Main takeaway: Boise State is hard to beat when the running game and defense are clicking at the same time. Add an opportunistic special teams unit and the Broncos are almost impossible to beat. The timing is perfect for Boise State to be clicking in all phases, because the Broncos still need a win on the road at San Diego State next week and some help to make a fifth straight appearance in the Mountain West championship game.

Wyoming hammered first-place Utah State on Saturday by a 44-17 score, creating a three-way tie atop the Mountain Division. The Broncos need to win and have Air Force lose to UNLV next week. The Aggies’ second Mountain Division loss eliminates them if all three teams win to finish 6-2. Boise State and Air Force both have just one loss to a divisional opponent. The Falcons will advance if the division race comes down to a tie with Boise State because Air Force won their head-to-head game.

Player of the game: Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir finished the first half with more than 100 receiving yards, and he finished the game with seven catches for 116 yards. It was the 10th 100-yard game of his career, which tied him with Titus Young for the fifth-most in program history. Shakir’s 56-yard TD catch on the final play of the second quarter sent the Broncos into halftime with a 24-0 lead.

Stat of the game: With 12 minutes left in regulation, New Mexico had managed just 65 yards of offense. Boise State had more penalty yardage at that point in the game, having drawn six flags for 80 yards. The Lobos finished with 103 yards of offense, and the Broncos finished with seven penalties for 90 yards.

Play of the game: A pair of seniors combined to score the Broncos’ first points of the night. After New Mexico went three-and-out on its first possession, fifth-year senior Kekaula Kaniho easily blocked a punt and senior safety Tyreque Jones scooped up the ball and returned it 7 yards for a touchdown.

What’s next: Boise State wraps up the regular season at San Diego State on Friday (10 a.m., CBS). The Aztecs (10-1, 6-1) beat lowly UNLV 28-20 on Friday. The Broncos are 3-3 against San Diego State in their series, but the programs haven’t met since 2018, when the Aztecs won 19-13 at Albertsons Stadium.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BSU — Tyreque Jones 7-yard blocked punt return (Jonah Dalmas kick), 12:33. Key plays: The Lobos were whistled for a false start on their first play from scrimmage. After forcing a three-and-out, Kekaula Kaniho blocked New Mexico’s punt attempt, and Jones gathered the football and ran it in for the score. Boise State 7, New Mexico 0

BSU — Dalmas 27 field goal, 0:13. Key plays: After another three-and-out for the Lobos, the Broncos got good field position, starting on the New Mexico 45. George Holani started the drive off with a 12-yard carry, and Khalil Shakir added a 10-yard reception two plays later to bring the Broncos to the 18-yard line. The drive stalled on the 8, however, after a false start. Drive: 11 plays, 35 yards, 5:15. Boise State 10, New Mexico 0

Second quarter

BSU — Dylan Herberg 6 blocked punt return (Dalmas kick), 13:39. Key plays: The Boise State defense forced a third straight three-and-out, and the Broncos managed a second touchdown on special teams thanks to a blocked punt by Alex Teubner. Boise State 17, New Mexico 0

BSU — Khalil Shakir 56 pass from Hank Bachmeier (Dalmas kick), :00. Key plays: Shane Irwin forced a strip-sack of New Mexico QB Connor Genal, and Boise State safety JL Skinner recovered to give the Broncos the ball with 17 seconds left. Drive: 2 plays, 56 yards, 0:17. Boise State 24, New Mexico 0

Third quarter

BSU — Dalmas 46 field goal, 6:13. Key plays: The Broncos failed to convert on third-and-2 from the New Mexico 29-yard line, and center Jake Stetz was injured on the play. Boise State opted to go for the field goal rather than chance it on fourth down. Drive: 9 plays, 35 yards, 3:45. Boise State 27, New Mexico 0

BSU — Dalmas 42 field goal, 1:03. Key plays: The Broncos thought they had a touchdown when Bachmeier hit receiver Billy Bowens with a 24-yard pass in the end zone. But after an official review, the call was overturned. The Broncos failed to convert — or score — on third down, settling for the field goal. Drive: 8 plays, 56 yards, 1:49. Boise State 30, New Mexico 0

Fourth quarter

BSU — Jack Sears 1 run (Dalmas kick), 10:48. Key plays: Sears completed a 42-yard bomb to Billy Bowens on third-and-14 from the 50. The Broncos later got a break on third-and-goal when the Lobos were called for pass interference. Drive: 9 plays, 62 yards, 3:16. Boise State 37, New Mexico 0

