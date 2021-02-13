Idaho State Board plan allowing bigger college sports crowds won’t apply to Boise State

BOISE — Idaho loosened restrictions on attendance at indoor athletic events at the state’s public four-year universities on Thursday.

But the new guidelines won’t apply to athletic events held inside Boise State’s ExtraMile Arena.

Boise-based Central District Health has an order in place that prohibits large gatherings at events such as concerts and sporting events. Gatherings of 50 or more people, both public and private, are prohibited. Those limits are still in place, a CDH spokesperson said Thursday night, despite a plan released earlier in the day from the executive director of the Idaho State Board of Education, in consultation with the governor’s office.

“With some of the larger venues that intend to have controlled audience sizes, we have worked with them to review their plans to ensure safe measures are in place and provide feedback,” Central District Health said in a statement. “But we do not endorse those plans or gathering sizes that exceed 50.

“We appreciate our communities doing the best they can to follow the order and advisory both still in effect.”