Idaho native battling to replace future Hall of Fame QB; Boise State alums in NFL action

Battling to replace longtime starting quarterback Drew Brees, Idaho native Taysom Hill led the New Orleans Saints onto the field Saturday for their first preseason game of the year.

Brees called it a career in March after 20 seasons in the NFL — 15 of which he spent as the Saints starting quarterback.

Hill, who grew up in Pocatello and starred at Highland High before going on to start at BYU, opened Saturday’s game at the Baltimore Ravens with the starting offense. He led three drives, resulting in a fumble, an interception and a punt, completing 8-of-12 passes for 81 yards.

“I don’t like when things don’t go well if I’m in a competition or if I’m not in a competition,” Hill told reporters after the game. “At the end of the day, I’m trying to be as good as I possibly can for my teammates.”

He’s competing with former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jameis Winston, who joined the Saints last season and signed a one-year extension in March.