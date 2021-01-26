His goal is 50 points. Boise State’s new OC developed approach as 25-year-old play caller

Hawkins began his coaching career at UC Davis in 1983. He was the Broncos’ head coach from 2001 to 2005. Petersen also got his start with the Aggies, coaching the freshman team in 1987-88 before three years as the wide receivers coach on the varsity squad. He was Boise State’s head coach from 2006 to 2013.

Former Boise State player Wes Nurse also served two stints on the UC Davis staff — first in 2011 and again in 2015. He was director of football operations when Plough returned in 2017.

“He’s a football junkie,” Nurse said. “You could tell right away that he had an affinity for calling plays, and he’s not afraid to evolve.”

Another addition to Avalos’ staff also came from UC Davis. Tim Keane was announced as the Broncos’ offensive line coach on Friday after having played and coached with Plough. Keane was a starting center for the Aggies, and he’s been their offensive line coach since 2016.

“Coach Plough and I have a good relationship, and we speak the same language,” Keane told reporters on Saturday. “It’s all about attacking. We don’t get too caught up in what the defense is doing and trying to read coverages and react, because at the end of the day, if we execute, no one can stop us.”

‘It’s more about people than status’