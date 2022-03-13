Here’s who — and where — Boise State plays in the NCAA Tournament; ticket info, too

The Boise State men’s basketball team will begin its NCAA Tournament journey in Portland.

The Broncos earned a No. 8 seed in the West Region and will open tournament play Thursday against No. 9 Memphis (21-10) at the Moda Center. The 68-team field was announced during a selection show Sunday on CBS.

Boise State (27-7) swept the Mountain West’s regular-season and tournament championships to secure its first March Madness appearance since the 2014-15 season. It will be Boise State’s eighth NCAA Tournament trip and third under coach Leon Rice.

The No. 8 seed is the highest for Boise State since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

The Broncos are 0-7 in March Madness action, having suffered a one-point loss to Dayton in their most recent appearance.

Boise State has played in the NCAA Tournament seven times, winning the Big Sky Tournament in 1976, 1988, 1993 and 1994 and the Western Athletic Conference Tournament in 2008, and earning at-large berths in 2013 and 2015.

Memphis eliminated Boise State 59-56 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 NIT Tournament in Denton, Texas.

While fans attended a watch party at ExtraMile Arena, the Broncos learned their NCAA Tournament fate while awaiting their flight home at the airport in Las Vegas. The Broncos were scheduled to land in Boise at 6:36 p.m. Sunday, and fans were welcome to greet the team at the airport.

A video of the Broncos watching the selection show from the airport was played over the big screen inside ExtraMile.

Four Mountain West teams received tournament bids, which is the most for the conference since it sent five teams in 2013. Colorado State received a No. 6 seed, San Diego State checked in at No. 8 and Wyoming at No. 12. The Rams are in the South Region and open against No. 11 Michigan, while the Aztecs face No. 9 Creighton in the Midwest Region. The Cowboys draw No. 12 Indiana in the First Four.

This will be the fourth straight tournament that the Mountain West has had multiple bids and the 19th overall time in league history.

HOW TO BUY TICKETS TO WATCH THE BRONCOS

Boise State has a limited allotment of tickets, which fans have until noon Tuesday to request.

Men’s basketball season-ticket holders have priority in purchasing tickets, and the university said it is unlikely all requests will be honored.

Visit broncosports.com/tickets to make your request.

Those requesting tickets will be limited to a maximum of four tickets. Tickets are $100 each and will be good for Boise State’s first-round matchup only. Fans are asked to select the payment plan option when requesting tickets, as paying for tickets in full does not guarantee you will receive tickets. If you do not receive tickets and pay in full, you will be refunded in full. Should the Broncos advance to the second round, the card on file will automatically be charged for the same quantity of tickets at $100 each. There are no exceptions.

Once the ticket request period has ended, fans will be contacted within 24 hours via email, informing them whether the school can accommodate their request. Those receiving tickets will be sent an email with details on how to claim digital tickets. Those who do not receive tickets will receive instructions on how to purchase tickets through other means.

Tickets for all rounds of the NCAA Tournament are digital. Individuals who do not have a smartphone and require printed tickets are asked to email the Bronco Ticket Office at ticketoffice@boisestate.edu.

Digital tickets will be delivered no later than noon Wednesday.

