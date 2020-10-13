Here’s when, where to watch Boise State football games this season; 3 games on weeknights

BOISE — The Boise State football team’s season opener Oct. 24 will kick off at 5 p.m. in Albertsons Stadium and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

The Mountain West released its 2020 TV schedule Tuesday, and the Broncos have three games that were moved from Saturdays. Their home game against rival BYU will be played Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:45 p.m. They’ll host Colorado State on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m., and their game at UNLV was moved to Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

All of Boise State’s home games will be televised on FS1 or FS2 this season, and its road games will air on CBS Sports Network.

After many games haven’t kicked off until after 8 p.m. in recent years, the Broncos will enjoy a couple early games this fall. Their game at Air Force on Oct. 31 will begin at 4 p.m., as will their regular-season finale at Wyoming on Dec 12. Their latest kickoff of the season will be 9 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Hawaii (6 p.m. in Hawaii).

In all, 42 Mountain West games will be televised this fall: 40 conference games, Boise State’s nonconference game against BYU and the conference championship on Dec. 19, which will air on Fox or FS1.

Boise State’s 2020 schedule

Oct. 24: Utah State, 5 p.m., FS1