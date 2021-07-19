He was a tackle machine at Boise State. Tanner Vallejo now finds his footing in the NFL

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo was one of more than 100 former Boise State players who were back in town for the Broncos’ spring game in April.

It was the first time he returned to Boise since his pro day workouts ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he felt like he was at home as soon as he stepped back onto the blue turf in Albertsons Stadium — the same field where he ingrained himself in the hearts of Boise State fans with a single play during the 2014 Mountain West championship game.

With the Broncos leading Fresno State 7-0 late in the first quarter, Vallejo — then a sophomore — undercut a pass over the middle of the field and settled in behind a convoy of blockers on the way to a 63-yard touchdown. It was the only interception of his college career, and it helped Boise State claim a conference title with a 28-14 win in former head coach Bryan Harsin’s first season at the helm.

That pick-six also earned Vallejo Defensive MVP honors in the title game. He thinks back on that moment often, but what makes it unforgettable for him is that his family was there to see it. Vallejo’s family was in the stands behind the end zone he followed his blockers to, and as he was diving over the pylon, he locked eyes with his parents.