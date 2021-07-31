He was a prolific scorer at Boise State. Now Derrick Alston Jr. gets an NBA shot.

Former Boise State men’s basketball player Derrick Alston Jr. didn’t hear his name called Thursday during the NBA Draft, but he’ll get the chance to play in front of some pro scouts this summer.

Alston will take the court for the Golden State Warriors summer league team, according to his agent, Mark Bartelstein at Priority Sports Entertainment. The Warriors are scheduled to play in the California Classic on Aug. 3 in Sacramento.

The 6-foot-9, 190-pound native of Houston, Texas, declared for the NBA Draft last year but retained his eligibility and ultimately returned to school for his senior year. He helped the Broncos go 19-9 and beat SMU last season in the opening round of the NIT before falling to Memphis.

If he had been drafted, Alston would have been the third Boise State player to be picked in the past four years, following Chandler Hutchison, who went No. 22 overall to the Chicago Bulls in 2018, and Justinian Jessup, taken by the Warriors with pick No. 51 last year.