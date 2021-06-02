He set records at Boise State. Now Kellen Moore has chance to join best to ever play

BOISE — One of the most successful quarterbacks in college football history is on the ballot for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class.

After winning an NCAA-record 50 games at Boise State, Kellen Moore is one of 78 former FBS players on the ballot, which was released Wednesday morning. Moore, who has already been inducted into the Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame, was added to this year’s national ballot in his first year of eligibility.

The ballots will be emailed to more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers, who submit their votes to the NFF’s Honors Courts. The 2022 class is expected to be announced in early 2022, and those selected will be inducted during the 64th annual NFF awards dinner on Dec. 6, 2022.

Moore, 32, checked all the boxes in terms of eligibility for the hall. He was named an All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, which is one of five teams used to determine consensus All-American status eligibility. His final college season was 10 years ago, and he has no known character issues.

Off the field, Moore was a second-team academic All-American in 2010 and a four-time conference all-academic selection. He earned a degree from Boise State in communication.