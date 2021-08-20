He’s Boise State’s social media star. Now this running back has an endorsement deal.

“I think he just made an Instagram (account) like a month ago, and that dude is a famous face all over Boise,” Crowe told reporters on Thursday during a Zoom interview. “Just going out to dinner or anything we do together, everyone is coming up and asking him for autographs, so he needs to get on it.”

Crowe said he discovered his talent for creating catchy social media posts last winter while in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I was at home, super bored,” said Crowe, a graduate of Skyview High in Nampa. “I saw all these people on TikTok making all this money and getting all these views, and I’m like ‘I can do that.’”

Crowe’s curly mullet, flamboyant personality and penchant for wearing short jean shorts with boots have made him an attraction on TikTok. One post of him wearing an “I love hot moms” T-shirt was viewed 3.9 million times.

Another of him answering common questions he’s faced as a running back attracted more than 1 million views, and a clip of him dancing with a teammate on the blue turf in Albertsons Stadium was watched more than 50,000 times. He even has his own promo code “Tcrowe33,” which will save customers 20% on Bucked Up gear, according to his bio on TikTok.