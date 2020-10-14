Hank Bachmeier is Boise State’s starting QB. But who will be No. 2 on the depth chart?

BOISE — Sophomore Hank Bachmeier is entrenched as Boise State’s starting quarterback, but his top backup this season may be a newcomer to the program.

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin said Saturday that Bachmeier is taking the first-team reps in practice, and USC transfer Jack Sears has been taking most of the snaps with the second team as redshirt junior Chase Cord continues to rehab from injuries suffered last season.

Last fall, Cord suffered knee and shoulder injuries, which kept him out of the final five games of the season. He also underwent ankle surgery this offseason, which sidelined him for spring practice even before it was canceled because of COVID-19.

In 2018, Cord appeared in four games before a torn ACL cost him the rest of the season.

Despite the NCAA’s decision to give all players an extra year of eligibility, Harsin didn’t go as far as to say Cord was going to miss the season. He didn’t rule it out, either, saying “it’s always an option.”