Two more true freshmen are leaving the Boise State football program.
Quarterback Kaiden Bennett and running back Keegan Duncan are no longer on the Broncos' roster, a Boise State spokesman confirmed Friday. Freshman receiver DK Blaylock left the team last week.
That makes four players — and potentially five — from the Broncos' touted 2019 recruiting class that won't even make it to the first day of school. Tight end Austin Griffin, a transfer from Mt. San Antonia (Calif.) College, was academically ineligible, and inside linebacker Josh Booker-Brown from Pearl River (Mississippi) Community College has yet to arrive on campus.
The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Bennett put up big numbers for Folsom (Calif.) High last fall, completing 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,993 yards with 60 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also rushed 62 times for 431 yards and 12 more TDs.
Duncan, a 6-2, 216 pound running back from Declo High, was voted the Idaho Statesman's 2A All-Idaho Player of the Year and Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year last fall. Duncan led the Hornets to back-to-back state titles and 25 straight wins.
He ran for 2,041 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior, averaging 15.7 yards per carry. He caught 19 passes for 595 yards and 13 TDs, threw four TDs, and returned three punts, two kickoffs and two INTs for scores, giving him 51 total touchdowns in 12 games. Duncan was recently seen on crutches at Boise State's hike to the top of Table Rock.
Boise State won't release its first depth chart publicly until next week, but both Bennett and Duncan were likely looking at an uphill climb for playing time. The quarterback group includes redshirt senior Jaylon Henderson, redshirt sophomore Chase Cord, true freshman Hank Bachmeier and redshirt freshmen Riley Smith and Zach Matlock.
Coach Bryan Harsin did say Duncan had received some first-team reps in practice and scrimmages, but Duncan was also battling with significant depth at his position. The Broncos' other tailbacks are redshirt junior Robert Mahone, sophomore Andrew Van Buren, redshirt freshman Danny Smith and true freshmen Allamar Alexander and George Holani.
Harsin said after last week's second scrimmage that Blaylock decided he wants to play basketball instead of football.
"He's a phenomenal kid," Harsin said. "But his passion is not in football. He wants to play basketball."
