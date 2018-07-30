Two days into his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, former Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson hit a speed bump in his quest to make the 53-man active roster.
Wilson injured his shoulder Saturday at practice in Oxnard, Calif. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported it was a torn labrum, but the Cowboys are seeking further tests to determine the severity. Players have been known to play with the injury, but if it is severe enough, surgery could take Wilson out for a few months.
“He’s going to miss some time. He had that (injury) last year,” owner Jerry Jones told the Dallas Morning News. “... It’s a concern. I don’t know the degree, but it’s the same shoulder. He popped it out and then in the same move, they hit his arm and it popped back in.”
A sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in April, Wilson fought a bum shoulder all last season, but still managed to set the Boise State single-season record with 1,511 yards receiving.
Wilson is in a battle to find a spot on the team’s active roster, with top receiver Dez Bryant gone and plenty of options in the mix to replace him. Eight receivers on the roster are vying for what will likely be a half-dozen spots. Wilson could go on injured reserve, or if it is not severe but doesn’t make the active roster, would be a practice squad candidate.
