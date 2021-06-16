Former Boise State LB Vander Esch returning to Idaho; Bates, Williams sign rookie deals

BOISE — Former Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is heading into a contract year with the Dallas Cowboys, but he’ll spend some time away from the NFL this weekend as his annual youth football camp returns to Idaho.

The Pro Bowl linebacker will be in Boise on Saturday for the camp, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Bishop Kelly High School. It’s for children, ages 6 to 16, and parents can register their child at lvecamp.com.

“I’m excited to host this camp in my home state of Idaho,” Vander Esch said in a news release. “The game of football has taught me so much. I can’t wait to get on the field and share my love of the game with the campers.”

Players will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to be instructed by Vander Esch, who will be in attendance to lead certain stations and talk to campers along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area. Players will also receive a camp T-shirt and have their photo taken with Vander Esch.

The Riggins native played at Boise State from 2014 to 2017 and was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in his final season with the Broncos. The Cowboys picked him No. 19 overall in the 2018 draft, and he signed a four-year, $11.8 million deal, which included a $6.7 million signing bonus.