For new athletic director Dickey, Boise State has always been the ‘barometer of success’

He spent the past four years at Baylor, serving as associate vice president for athletics since 2018. But throughout his career, Dickey said Boise State was always a “barometer for success.”

“Baylor was unbelievable to us, and I said it would take a special opportunity to pull me away, and that was this,” Dickey said. “There’s history here, from a football perspective alone. I’m so excited to get to work.”

Randy Hales — chair of Boise State’s AD search committee — said Monday that the group was looking for a candidate who embodied characteristics such as integrity, a blue-collar work ethic and putting athletes first. It wanted someone who was a visionary, had a background in revenue generation and was an inspirational leader.

“Besides having such an incredible track record of success, Jeramiah is someone who is very easy to like,” Hales said. “He’s a humble leader that always accepted unique challenges in his roles at UTEP, Akron, Houston and Baylor. None of those were easy.”

Boise State didn’t cut any corners when vetting Dickey. University President Marlene Tromp said Monday that in a single day, she spoke to 76 people about Dickey.