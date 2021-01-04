For new athletic director Dickey, Boise State has always been the ‘barometer of success’

New Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey has spent the majority of his life getting a behind-the-scenes look at college athletics.
His grandfather was the team doctor at the University of Texas-El Paso in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, and Dickey said some of the memories he’s most fond of revolved around Miners football games.
After 20 years spent in various athletic departments, his first stop as an athletic director comes at a university that flies the same team colors he grew up wearing in his hometown of El Paso: orange and blue.
Dickey was announced as former Boise State AD Curt Apsey’s replacement on Saturday. He met with several athletes, coaches and staff members Monday morning before he was introduced to the Boise community.
“My 20 years of experience has led me to this moment,” Dickey told reporters during Monday’s press conference. “I’m writing an epic book. Every place has been a challenge. Every place has provided unbelievable opportunity and every place has been purposeful.”
Dickey got his first job in a college athletic department in 2003 as a marketing and promotions assistant at UTEP. He then spent three years as an assistant athletics director for development at Akron and worked for seven years at Houston as the Cougars’ deputy athletics director.
He spent the past four years at Baylor, serving as associate vice president for athletics since 2018. But throughout his career, Dickey said Boise State was always a “barometer for success.”
“Baylor was unbelievable to us, and I said it would take a special opportunity to pull me away, and that was this,” Dickey said. “There’s history here, from a football perspective alone. I’m so excited to get to work.”
Randy Hales — chair of Boise State’s AD search committee — said Monday that the group was looking for a candidate who embodied characteristics such as integrity, a blue-collar work ethic and putting athletes first. It wanted someone who was a visionary, had a background in revenue generation and was an inspirational leader.
“Besides having such an incredible track record of success, Jeramiah is someone who is very easy to like,” Hales said. “He’s a humble leader that always accepted unique challenges in his roles at UTEP, Akron, Houston and Baylor. None of those were easy.”
Boise State didn’t cut any corners when vetting Dickey. University President Marlene Tromp said Monday that in a single day, she spoke to 76 people about Dickey.
One of Tromp’s most trusted sources was former Boise State and Washington football coach Chris Petersen. He stepped down at Washington after the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl, but he has been a steadying influence for Tromp since she was hired in July 2019.
“Boise State has an amazing history, and one of the things that happens when you’ve been part of Boise State is you bleed blue forever,” Tromp told reporters. “Chris Petersen is someone I have been talking to since I stepped foot on this campus. He’s someone I’ll always be talking to.”
Dickey said Monday that as he understood it, there were several internal candidates for the job. Many current and former athletes threw their support behind associate athletic director Brad Larrondo.
Dickey said he isn’t concerned about having to build relationships in an unfamiliar department, though. Building relationships is what he’s done his whole career.
“I did not come to Boise State to put it in cruise control and rest on the successes of the past,” Dickey said. “We came here to be elite.”