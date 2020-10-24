Final: Boise State football 42, Utah State 13

BOISE — The Boise State football team opens the coronavirus-delayed 2020 season against Utah State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

Kickoff for the Mountain West matchup is set for 5:15 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

This is the season opener for both teams, and the Broncos lead the all-time series 19-5. Boise State won 56-21 in 2019 in Logan, Utah. The Broncos are a 17-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com.

Fans will not be permitted to attend Saturday’s game because Ada County is in a modified version of Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, which does not allow for gatherings larger than 50 people.

“Following conversations with local health authorities, Boise State has determined it is in the best interest for the health and safety of our community to forego having fans in Albertsons Stadium for football games at this point in time,” the university said in a statement.

Boise State also said it will “continue to monitor the situation in the Treasure Valley throughout the course of the season.”

Follow the action with our scoring summary, news and notes and tweets below: