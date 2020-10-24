Final: Boise State football 42, Utah State 13

BOISE — The Boise State football team opens the coronavirus-delayed 2020 season against Utah State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Kickoff for the Mountain West matchup is set for 5:15 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.
This is the season opener for both teams, and the Broncos lead the all-time series 19-5. Boise State won 56-21 in 2019 in Logan, Utah. The Broncos are a 17-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com.
Fans will not be permitted to attend Saturday’s game because Ada County is in a modified version of Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, which does not allow for gatherings larger than 50 people.
“Following conversations with local health authorities, Boise State has determined it is in the best interest for the health and safety of our community to forego having fans in Albertsons Stadium for football games at this point in time,” the university said in a statement.
Boise State also said it will “continue to monitor the situation in the Treasure Valley throughout the course of the season.”
Follow the action with our scoring summary, news and notes and tweets below:
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
BSU — George Holani 1-yard run (Jonah Dalmas kick), 7:28. Key plays: Holani carried the ball four times for 23 yards on the drive. Quarterback-turned-tight end Riley Smith caught a 16-yard pass from Hank Bachmeier to get Boise State to the Aggies’ 20-yard line. Drive: 9 plays, 79 yards, 3:56. Boise State 7, Utah State 0
Second quarter
BSU — Khalil Shakir 52 pass from Bachmeier (Dalmas kick), 13:58. Key play: The Aggies lost track of Shakir, leaving him wide open for Bachmeier down the middle. Drive: 1 play, 52 yards, 0:08. Boise State 14, Utah State 0
BSU — Bachmeier 6 run (Dalmas kick), 3:23. Key plays: Holani got the Broncos down to the 14-yard line on a 13-yard gain, courtesy of left guard Garrett Curran. The Broncos used some creativity on the drive with runs from Shakir, CT Thomas and a Stef Cobbs (on a double reverse). Drive: 9 plays, 65 yards, 4:45. Boise State 21, Utah State 0
BSU — Holani 17 pass from Bachmeier (Dalmas kick), 0:25. Key plays: The Broncos picked up the pace by going no-huddle on this drive. Bachmeier managed the clock well, completing six passes to four different receivers. Holani broke at least four tackles on his way to the end zone. Drive: 10 plays, 66 yards, 1:59. Boise State 28, Utah State 0
Third quarter
USU — Jaylen Warren 1 run (Nels Haltom kick), 2:05. Key play: On third-and-4 from the Broncos’ 35-yard line, Warren escaped the Bronco defense for a 22-yard gain and had eight carries for 48 yards on the drive. Drive: 16 plays, 80 yards, 6:42. Boise State 28, Utah State 7
Fourth quarter
USU — Warren 2 run (kick failed), 11:57. Key play: Boise State’s Joel Velazquez booted a punt off the back of teammate John Bates, resulting in a punt of -38 yards. The Aggies started on the Broncos’ 21-yard line. Drive: 6 plays, 21 yards, 2:47. Boise State 28, Utah State 13
BSU — Shakir 18 pass from Bachmeier (Dalmas kick), 8:29. Key play: Holani broke off a 34-yard run to get the Broncos into Aggie territory. Utah State safety Shaq Bond made the shoe-string tackle on Holani, otherwise he would have been gone for a touchdown. Drive: 7 plays, 83 yards, 3:22. Boise State 35, Utah State 13
BSU — Andrew Van Buren 5 run (Dalmas kick), 1:37. Key plays: The Aggies went for it on fourth-and-15 from their own 37, but Jason Shelley’s pass was incomplete. The Broncos then took advantage of the good field position. Backup QB Jack Sears opened the drive with a 15-yard pass to Shakir. Drive: 6 plays, 37 yards, 3:07. Boise State 42, Utah State 13
