Feeling blue: Boise State stumbles in Mountain West championship game

BOISE — Taylen Green and the Boise State football team walked away from the Mountain West Championship game with a learning experience.

“I take every game play by play, and you just learn from it,” the Broncos quarterback said.

The lesson this time? “Remembering this feeling and learning from it.” Green said.

Boise State’s offense was limited to three field goals and a single touchdown during Saturday's Mountain West Championship game as Fresno State surprised the Broncos with a 28-16 win at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State (9-4), which was playing in its sixth MWC championship game in 10 seasons after an undefeated run through the conference, will learn its bowl matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos, oddly, haven't played in a bowl since the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl after COVID-19 ruined plans the last two seasons.

The Broncos had momentum early with Jonah Dalmas's 26-yard field goal, the game's first points. Running back Ashton Jeanrty broke free for a 19-yard burst, followed by Green’s 14-yard keeper, to set up the drive.

Fresno State (9-4) answered in the second quarter, when Nikko Remigio carried a punt return for a 75-yard touchdown.

Then, on Boise State's next offensive play, Cam Lockridge intercepted Green and set up the Bulldogs' offense with a 25-yard return. Jordan Mims punched it in for a 2-yard touchdown, pushing Fresno State's lead to 14-3 with 1:18 left in the second quarter.

Lockridge kept the Bulldogs in charge with another interception of Green in the fourth quarter.

Boise State mounted a late rally with Green connecting with Davis Koetter on a beautiful 52-yard pass, but the Broncos' couldn't win a battle against the clock.

Fresno State held the ball for nine plays and more than five minutes to drain away the fourth quarter.

Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener, who was sidelined by injury in Boise State's 40-20 win over Fresno State on Oct. 8, was a difference-maker. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 184 yards – including a 22-yard scoring strike to Zane Pope in the third quarter that put the Bulldogs up for good.

Haener was named the game's offensive MVP after leading Fresno State to its third conference title. The Bulldogs will carry an eight-game winning streak into the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl on Dec. 17 against a Pac-12 Conference opponent.

Green ended up 17-for-38 for 175 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.