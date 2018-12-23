Boise State did not rise up to college football legitimacy simply by rolling over Big West, WAC and Mountain West teams.
Instead, the Broncos proved that the “little guy” could more than hold its own against the larger conferences, with Fiesta Bowl victories and wins over Pac-12 teams in the regular season.
With that a key part of the Boise State DNA, the opportunity to face an ACC opponent in Wednesday’s First Responder Bowl is exciting. The Broncos, who are favored by 2 points, will play Boston College (7-5) at 11:30 a.m.
“We are always the underdog school, so we’re going to go in there with that mentality,” sophomore cornerback Avery Williams said.
Since the start of the 2006 season, Boise State is 15-9 against Power Five conference schools. But that record is 1-4 since losing the 2016 Cactus Bowl against Baylor.
The Broncos defeated at least one Power Five team in coach Bryan Harsin’s first four seasons, and the Eagles give them a chance to make it one in all five of his years.
“We want to play the best competition, Power Five, whatever it is ... you want that opportunity,” Harsin said.
As one of six games pitting a Power Five opponent against a Group of Five opponent, the First Responder Bowl gives the Broncos a shot that is becoming a little more rare these days.
After losing the Mountain West championship game, Boise State’s postseason destination was up in the air. But the team is happy with how it worked out.
“They’re a great opponent, and I think we got the best one we could have in the situation we’re in,” senior quarterback Brett Rypien said.
Boise State is 5-2 against Power Five teams in bowl games the past dozen years, starting with the famous 2007 Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma. For the program, Power Five wins are obviously important — and Harsin gets a bonus for each one he gets in the regular season — as they give the Broncos the chance to test themselves against the teams from the bigger leagues.
“I think there’s a little extra motivation, it’s on national TV, they’re in one of the best conferences in the country,” Rypien said. “It’s going to be awesome; it’ll be a great environment.”
NEWS AND NOTES: The team’s bowl gifts include a commemorative football, a titanium RFID-blocking wallet, and a trip to the ubiquitous gift suite. The maximum gift value is $550. ... Junior safety Kekoa Nawahine was one of three nominees for ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit’s “Herbie” Award for “Throwback Player.” He lost out to Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Nawahine’s 71 tackles leads the team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.