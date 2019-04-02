BOISE — It was like any typical spring practice, but on Friday, there was just a little extra excitement for the Boise State football team.
Though still limited from a torn ACL suffered in October, sophomore quarterback Chase Cord was throwing the ball with the others in his group in a few drills. He wasn’t doing anything that would risk him getting hit, or rolling out, or working on zone reads.
But Cord was out there throwing, cracking jokes with teammates, and coach Bryan Harsin couldn’t help but savor the moment.
“We had a smile on our faces, too,” Harsin said. “When he gets back and we get him going this summer and he’s feeling good, he’s going to make a difference.”
As Brett Rypien’s backup last season, Cord appeared in four games, rushing eight times for 109 yards and a touchdown. He completed six out of nine passes for 67 yards with a touchdown and an interception before his injury prior to the Broncos’ Oct. 13 game at Nevada.
With competition to replace Rypien well under way, Cord has the most playing experience, but he mostly has been watching. Harsin said he wasn’t expecting Cord to throw at all this spring, but it was a mixture of the quarterback’s will and his rehab progress that allowed him to get back a little ahead of schedule.
“He’s just been itching to get out there and do something,” Harsin said. “He’s done everything a guy can do without playing. What I like about Chase is his focus has changed from last year to where he is right now. You can just tell ... whatever he’s doing, he’s doing it to the best of his ability.”
Harsin said “it was encouraging” to see Cord throwing in practice and that Cord will, at this rate, be fully cleared “probably right around fall camp.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.