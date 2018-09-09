BOISE — As you begin to step inside the back entrance of a tricked-out, bright orange tailgate van outside Albertsons Stadium, you'll notice a sign attached to the door.
It's small in size, but it reads loud and clear.
"We tailgate harder than your team plays," the black sign says in white block letters.
A bold claim, sure, but one that seems to ring true. It's hard to disagree from the University of Connecticut's standpoint, after the No. 20 Boise State football team trounced the Huskies 62-7 on Saturday night.
Along with the van, tailgaters utilized revitalized school buses — painted blue and orange, of course — as well as numerous forms of grills, smokers and other cooking apparatuses to prepare for the eventual blowout of UConn.
A homemade edition of Boise State's newly famed "turnover throne" appeared, as well. While the Broncos get the job done on the field, fans pull out all the stops to excel on the pavement, grass or whatever patch of land they can find.
A television hung on the side of the orange tailgate van showed college football games as chips, dips and other food options sat on the table below. But that was just the surface.
"You've got to take a look inside," one tailgater said, smiling with a football-shaped glass in hand.
Once you pass the sign explaining how "hard" those associated with the van are tailgating, the inside is even more indicative of the effort levels. A stocked fridge sits adjacent to a fully functioning tap — covered by a Boise State decal — for draft beer. Another television is rigged to poke outside the back door and fold back in against the wall.
Up front, four "race seats" adorned with Boise State logos sit spaciously apart below the Bronco-themed dice dangling from the rearview mirror. Outside the passenger-side door, Scott Casper, of Boise, grills hot dogs while proudly rocking a Boise State apron.
Casper said he's been tailgating Boise State games for at least 15 years, and he has been using the tailgate van for about 11 years. Longevity is common among those in the shadows of Albertsons Stadium.
A few parking spots down, Micah Cranney was on his second wave of cooking with an enormous smoker contraption about three hours before kickoff. It's been six or seven years since the smoker was introduced, Cranney estimated, but he's been going to Broncos games since the 1970s.
Cranney guessed he's missed about six home games in total since 1994. Once his kids were done playing sports on Saturdays, tailgating became a more common practice, as did using the solar-powered smoker.
"We enjoy the smoking portion the most," Cranney said.
Not far away in the lot is Allen Sielaff, of Boise, a superfan in every sense of the word. He's a recognizable figure, wearing a Boise State helmet with an orange, white and blue mohawk.
Sielaff bought a chair at a thrift shop, painted it, attached some Boise State accessories (including some blue turf on the seat) and placed it outside his tent for all to see. It's his way of paying homage to the Broncos' "turnover throne." Sielaff said plenty of people came by and commented on it, even asking to take pictures with it. His hope was for some players to see it as they walk into the stadium, as well.
"I kind of wanted to do something similar, but I had some old blue turf so I just made a fan chair," Sielaff said.
Last year, the team's go-to prop was a "turnover belt," which Sielaff tried to recreate, too. He said the goal is to add something new to the tailgate, something he or his family has made.
Sielaff, Casper and Cranney were just three of the many tailgaters outside Albertsons Stadium. Each space in the lot had its own unique features, whether it be games, grills or completely modified old vans.
Each embodies a separate piece of the spirit that contributes to the fan's side of game day, but each blends together to prop up the same idea.
"We've done something different every year," Sielaff said. "Just try to do something and have fun. It's just what we do. We have a lot of fun down here."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.