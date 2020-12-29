Cowboys acknowledge ‘opportunity’ for Kellen Moore at Boise State; Williams named All-American

BOISE — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy addressed speculation about Boise State’s interest in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Sunday after a 37-17 win over the Eagles.

Boise State is in the market for a new football coach after Bryan Harsin left for Auburn. He was introduced as the Tigers’ new coach on Thursday.

“As far as Kellen’s potential opportunity, that’s really not for me to speak on,’’ McCarthy said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “I think that’s something that we’ll ultimately speak on. I can only tell you that we think the world of Kellen. He’s done an incredible job here.”

Moore was a quarterback at Boise State from 2008 to 2011, and he set an NCAA record for career wins while going 50-3 as a Bronco.

He threw for more than 3,400 yards in each of his four seasons, and he finished fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy as a junior. He’s the only player in program history who was a Heisman finalist.