College football’s top senior student-athlete plays at Boise State; Williams honored again

BOISE — Boise State senior defensive back Kekaula Kaniho was selected Wednesday as the 2020 Senior CLASS Award winner for the Football Bowl Subdivision, the university announced.

The award, voted on by FBS coaches, media members and fans, is given annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in the country. To be eligible, athletes must be classified as a senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.

Kaniho is the first Boise State player to win the Senior CLASS Award. He beat out Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (Senior CLASS Award first team) and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (second team), among others.

“Being a student-athlete has taught me skills and lessons that will be the foundation for my career after football,” Kaniho said in a statement. “As a student-athlete, I have connected with diverse people and have worked side by side with them daily to accomplish a common goal. Along this journey, I have developed vital life skills such as leadership, communication, accountability, commitment and perseverance. These skills, as well as many others, are universal and applicable in any career that I choose to pursue.”