College football’s top senior student-athlete plays at Boise State; Williams honored again

BOISE — Boise State senior defensive back Kekaula Kaniho was selected Wednesday as the 2020 Senior CLASS Award winner for the Football Bowl Subdivision, the university announced.
The award, voted on by FBS coaches, media members and fans, is given annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in the country. To be eligible, athletes must be classified as a senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.
Kaniho is the first Boise State player to win the Senior CLASS Award. He beat out Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (Senior CLASS Award first team) and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (second team), among others.
“Being a student-athlete has taught me skills and lessons that will be the foundation for my career after football,” Kaniho said in a statement. “As a student-athlete, I have connected with diverse people and have worked side by side with them daily to accomplish a common goal. Along this journey, I have developed vital life skills such as leadership, communication, accountability, commitment and perseverance. These skills, as well as many others, are universal and applicable in any career that I choose to pursue.”
Kaniho was a first-team All-Mountain West selection last season after finishing third on the team with 11 tackles for loss and fourth with 61 tackles. He was a second-team pick this year after leading the Broncos with seven passes defended and finishing with 32 tackles.
He has also excelled in the classroom and carries a 3.94 GPA. He’s majoring in health science and is a three-time Academic All-Mountain West honoree and Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Award recipient.
Kaniho is also one of 12 finalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. He’s also one of 24 finalists for the 2020 Lott Impact Trophy, which recognizes the top defensive college football player who demonstrates excellence in the field of athletics and exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.