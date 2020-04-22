Cleveland, Weaver lead the way as Boise State hopes to continue trend of NFL Draft picks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — A former NFL player himself, Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell has been a resource for the Broncos’ latest crop of players waiting to hear their names called in this week’s draft.

Bedell was on five NFL teams between 2000 and 2006, and he said no matter what round they’re selected in, players have to be prepared to get thrown into the fire as a rookie.

“It’s the longest year of your life,” he said. “The combine is hard, and then you’re going to go to mini camp. Then you have (organized team activities), and then you have camp. You don’t really get a break until after your rookie year.”

The draft begins with the first round at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday. The second and third rounds follow Friday (5 p.m.), and the final four rounds are Saturday (10 a.m.). The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

At least one Boise State player has been drafted every year since 2010. The Broncos have produced four first-round picks in that span: Kyle Wilson in 2010, Shea McClellin and Doug Martin in 2012 and Leighton Vander Esch in 2018. Ryan Clady remains the highest overall pick in Boise State history, going No. 12 overall to the Denver Broncos in 2008.