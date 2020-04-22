Cleveland, Weaver lead the way as Boise State hopes to continue trend of NFL Draft picks

BOISE — A former NFL player himself, Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell has been a resource for the Broncos’ latest crop of players waiting to hear their names called in this week’s draft.
Bedell was on five NFL teams between 2000 and 2006, and he said no matter what round they’re selected in, players have to be prepared to get thrown into the fire as a rookie.
“It’s the longest year of your life,” he said. “The combine is hard, and then you’re going to go to mini camp. Then you have (organized team activities), and then you have camp. You don’t really get a break until after your rookie year.”
The draft begins with the first round at 6 p.m. MT on Thursday. The second and third rounds follow Friday (5 p.m.), and the final four rounds are Saturday (10 a.m.). The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.
At least one Boise State player has been drafted every year since 2010. The Broncos have produced four first-round picks in that span: Kyle Wilson in 2010, Shea McClellin and Doug Martin in 2012 and Leighton Vander Esch in 2018. Ryan Clady remains the highest overall pick in Boise State history, going No. 12 overall to the Denver Broncos in 2008.
Offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland is the most likely candidate to continue that trend of first-round picks this year. In the past couple months, he scheduled as many as 15 visits with NFL teams — all of which have been held virtually since the NFL suspended in-person contact in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Here’s a look at this year’s NFL Draft prospects with Idaho connections.
Ezra Cleveland
Cleveland started 40 games for the Broncos the past three seasons. A foot injury limited him in practice early last fall, but he managed to start 13 games at left tackle and earn first-team All-Mountain West honors for the second year in a row.
After declaring for the draft in December, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Spanaway, Washington, native impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 40-yard dash time of 4.93 seconds and 30 reps on the bench press.
From the coach: “He’s a very good athlete, and he showed that at the combine. He has a desire to be great and to be successful in the National Football League. That’s what you need when you get there.” — Bedell
Projection: ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said in March that he sees Cleveland getting selected early in the second round — at the latest. He ranked Cleveland No. 6 among offensive tackles, ahead of USC’s Austin Jackson and Georgia’s Isaiah Wilson. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah echoed Kiper’s sentiments, saying he sees Cleveland going somewhere around pick No. 36, which belongs to the New York Giants.
Curtis Weaver
Weaver left Boise State as one of the most productive pass rushers in program history, ranking No. 2 all-time with 34 career sacks. He trails only former Bronco Erik Helgeson, who ended his career with 54.5.
Weaver showed up in Boise in 2016 as a defensive tackle pushing 300 pounds. He quickly slimmed down to about 265 and moved to the edge in the Broncos’ STUD role. He did enough damage that he set the Mountain West’s career sacks record.
From the coach: “The thing about the NFL is you pay good money for people to do something in an elite way. Curtis is legitimately elite. You’re not going to be able to leave him one-on-one too long. He’s going to win, and he’s proven it no matter who he plays.” — Boise State defensive line coach Spencer Danielson
Projection: At the combine, ESPN’s Todd McShay said Weaver is a likely first-round pick. In March, Kiper disagreed, saying Weaver could find himself in the second round because of how pass rushers are valued, but he’s more likely to be a third-round pick. Jeremiah ranked him behind fellow pass rushers Chase Young (Ohio State), K’Lavon Chaisson (LSU), Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State), AJ Epenesa (Iowa) and Zack Baun (Wisconsin).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!