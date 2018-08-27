Game week is here, Broncos fans.
The Boise State football team released its depth chart Monday in preparation of the season opener Saturday at Troy.
It has changed little since the initial depth chart released in late July, there are some noteable names in important roles. Sophomore CT Thomas is listed as a starter at one of the three wide receiver spots — seniors A.J. Richardson and Sean Modster are co-starters at another — and sophomore linebacker Riley Whimpey is No. 1 at the weakside spot vacated by Leighton Vander Esch.
Also of note, Troy named junior Kaleb Barker its starting quarterback Monday. He backed up Brandon Silvers last season.
BOISE STATE DEPTH CHART VS. TROY
Quarterback
4 Brett Rypien, 6-2, 202 (Sr.)
10 Chase Cord, 6-2, 206 (RFr.)
9 Jaylon Henderson, 6-1, 211 (Jr.)
Running back
22 Alexander Mattison, 5-11, 211 (Jr.)
34 Robert Mahone, 5-10, 204 (So.)
31 Skyler Seibold, 6-1, 207 (Sr.)
Wide receiver
82 Octavius Evans, 6-1, 199 (So.)
16 John Hightower, 6-2, 183 (Jr.)
Wide receiver
6 CT Thomas, 5-8, 171 (So.)
81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 192 (Jr.)
Wide receiver
7 A.J. Richardson, 6-0, 209 (Sr.) OR
8 Sean Modster, 5-11, 189 (Sr.)
Tight end
86 Chase Blakley, 6-4, 239 (Sr.)
85 John Bates, 6-6, 246 (So.)
47 Matt Pistone, 6-3, 244 (Jr.)
5 Garrett Collingham, 6-4, 229 (Jr.)
Left tackle
76 Ezra Cleveland, 6-6, 309 (So.)
69 Austin Dixon, 6-6, 289 (So.)
Left guard
77 John Molchon, 6-5, 310 (Jr.)
68 Jake Stetz, 6-2, 296 (RFr.)
Center
67 Garrett Larson, 6-4, 298 (Jr.)
71 Donte Harrington, 6-2, 306 (So.)
Right guard
79 Eric Quevedo, 6-4, 295 (Jr.)
66 Isiah Moore, 6-4, 292 (Jr.) OR
65 Zachary Troughton, 6-6, 322 (Sr.)
Right tackle
78 Andres Preciado, 6-6, 295 (Sr.)
70 John Ojukwu, 6-6, 297 (RFr.)
Defensive end
91 Durrant Miles, 6-6, 261 (Sr.)
93 Chase Hatada, 6-3, 253 (Jr.) OR
45 Kayode Rufai, 6-4, 255 (So.)
Nose tackle
98 Sonatane Lui, 6-1, 305 (Jr.)
57 Emmanuel Fesili, 6-2, 319 (Jr.)
Defensive tackle
55 David Moa, 6-3, 275 (Sr.)
54 Matt Locher, 6-2, 269 (Jr.)
40 Jabari Watson, 6-1, 253 (So.)
STUD end
8 Jabril Frazier, 6-4, 238 (Sr.)
99 Curtis Weaver, 6-3, 266 (So.)
53 Sam Whitney, 6-2, 233 (Jr.)
Weakside linebacker
44 Riley Whimpey, 6-1, 218 (So.)
48 Bruno DeRose, 5-11, 233 (So.) OR
33 Tony Lashley, 6-1, 233 (Sr.)
Middle linebacker
58 Tyson Maeva, 6-0, 228 (Jr.)
25 Benton Wickersham, 6-2, 230 (So.)
56 Joseph Inda, 6-0, 231 (Sr.)
Nickel/strongside LB
28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5-10, 185 (So.)
9 Desmond Williams, 5-11, 205 (So.)
41 Will Heffner, 6-2, 225 (Jr.)
Cornerback
14 Tyler Horton, 5-11, 197 (Sr.)
15 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 174 (So.)
Cornerback
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.)
15 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 174 (So.)
Safety
10 Kekoa Nawahine, 6-2, 207 (Jr.)
21 Tyreque Jones, 6-2, 197 (RFr.)
Safety
4 DeAndre Pierce, 5-11, 174 (Jr.)
32 Jordan Happle, 5-11, 199 (So.) OR
5 Evan Tyler, 6-2, 191 (Jr.)
Kicker
96 Haden Hoggarth, 6-0, 195 (Sr.)
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)
Kick returner
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.)
34 Robert Mahone, 5-10, 204 (So.)
22 Alexander Mattison, 5-11, 211 (Jr.)
Punter
49 Quinn Skillin, 6-4, 189 (Sr.) OR
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)
Punt returner
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.)
6 CT Thomas, 5-8, 171 (So.)
