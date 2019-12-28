BOISE — Taking experience into account at ExtraMile Arena, Justinian Jessup and Abu Kigab are polar opposites.
But both Boise State men’s basketball players looked equally comfortable on the Broncos’ home floor Saturday.
In his home debut, Kigab scored a career-high 33 points with 10 rebounds, while Jessup moved to No. 2 for career 3-pointers in Boise State’s 103-72 nonconference victory over Cal State Northridge.
Jessup, a four-year starter for the Broncos, connected on 6-of-7 from beyond the arc to increase his career total to 270 and pass Coby Karl (266, 2003-07) for the No. 2 spot in program history. He is just six triples away from breaking Anthony Drmic’s record of 275 set during the 2011 through 2016 seasons. Jessup’s 270 3-pointers rank No. 5 in Mountain West history.
The first half was action-packed and a bit heated. The ExtraMile Arena crowd cheered loudly when Cal State Northridge standout Lamine Diane received a technical foul for expressing his displeasure with an official’s call while he was on defense. Shortly after, Diane picked up his third foul on a charge and went to the bench for the remainder of the first half. The All-American led the Matadors with 28 points on the night.
Next came the career milestones for Jessup and Kigab. With a 3-pointer with 2:56 to play in the opening half, Kigab established a new career high in scoring with 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting, which included a perfect 3-for-3 clip from beyond the arc. Jessup matched Kigab’s effort from deep, and his third triple of the half moved him to No. 2. Jessup totaled 24 points in the win, three short of tying his single-game career high of 27.
The Broncos resume Mountain West play against Wyoming at 6 p.m. Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena before traveling to Reno to face Nevada at 3:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Jan. 4 (CBS Sports Network).
