Call in the SWAT unit: Boise State searches for its next star on special teams

Cobbs, Koetter and Habibi-Likio have also earned the SWAT Player of the Day honor this fall, and Cobbs said it’s something every player on the team takes pride in.

“The coaches talk daily about how special teams is the offense and defense coming together,” Cobbs said. “It’s a big thing, as a receiver or for any player, to go out and contribute on special teams. You’re really helping the team.”

Who will start at kicker, punter?

Collins confirmed Monday that sophomore Jonah Dalmas is the favorite to win the job as the Broncos’ starting kicker for the second year in a row. Dalmas joined the Broncos last year as a walk-on, and he was awarded a scholarship in November as Boise State was preparing to play at Hawaii.

The former football and soccer standout at Rocky Mountain High went 7-for-8 on field goals last season. His longest covered 51 yards. The only other true kicker on the roster is freshman walk-on Will Ferrin.

Velazquez is the favorite to start at punter again. The sixth-year senior is one of eight super seniors, meaning he took the NCAA up on its offer of extra eligibility because of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and his experience is already showing on the field, Collins said.