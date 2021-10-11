BYU hadn’t made this mistake all season. It did three times in a loss to Boise State

On the ensuing kickoff, BYU returner Lopini Katoa couldn’t hang onto the football as he was brought down by Boise State’s Alexander Teubner, and JL Skinner swooped in for his second fumble recovery of the season. Less than a minute later, the Broncos took their first lead of the game, 17-10, courtesy of a 1-yard run from Andrew Van Buren. It marked the first time the Cougars had trailed in a game all season. “Nobody feels worse than those running backs right now. Ball security is something that we’re always preaching,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “It’s something we can always improve and always get better. Mistakes happen; it just seems like we made way too many today to battle back from. Even with all of those mistakes that were made, I felt like the guys still battled and played hard and gave us their effort every time.” Skinner, Boise State’s leading tackler through the first five games, was ejected for targeting on a BYU kick return. Already down six starters, including both cornerbacks, the Broncos stood tall, earning their first fourth-down stop of the game by stuffing Allgeier on a fourth-and-2 try from the Cougars’ own 46. The Broncos then tacked on a 20-yard field goal from Dalmas to close out the first half with a 20-10 lead.