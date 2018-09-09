BOISE — When kicker Haden Hoggarth knocked down a 28-yard field goal just over two minutes into the Boise State University football team's home opener against Connecticut, it did more than just give the Broncos an early 3-0 lead.
It kickstarted an all-out blitz of the Huskies, carried out to devastating effect, as No. 20 Boise State never relented, destroying the Huskies 62-7 on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
The carnage was there to see at halftime. After 30 minutes of play, Boise State (2-0) had gained 514 yards, compared to 78 from UConn (0-2). In other words, the Broncos had gained more than 6.5 times as many yards as the Huskies.
At the halfway mark, the Broncos were averaging 12 yards per play on offense. UConn had mustered just 2.9 yards per play over the same period.
Boise State finished with a school record 818 yards, besting a 742-yard effort in 2011 against Colorado State. The rushing and passing numbers were nearly identical, at 400 and 418 yards, respectively. The Broncos finished at a 10.5-yards-per-play clip, while UConn finished at 4.2.
"It felt good, it felt amazing just for our offense to click," said running back Alexander Mattison, who rushed 11 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns. "We were out there having fun and executing."
Until sophomore running back Kevin Mensah busted out a 55-yard gain about halfway through the third quarter, UConn's longest play had been a 12-yard run by quarterback David Pindell.
Three of the Broncos' scoring plays alone amassed 55 yards or more throughout the contest.
The efficiency with which Boise State attacked on offense was near-perfect. After Hoggarth's field goal to open the scoring, the Broncos scored a touchdown on each of their next five drives.
After Hoggarth made another field goal to end the half and senior quarterback Brett Rypien threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Richardson, the Broncos had scored on each of their first eight offensive drives. The strike to Richardson was Rypien's only play in the second half.
The first drive in which Boise State did not score was the first in which Rypien was not in at quarterback. It ended with a punt. Only that drive and the Broncos' final one, which ended in a kneel to milk the clock, did not end with points.
Rypien finished 21-of-28 for 362 yards and three touchdowns. The performance put him level with Kellen Moore at 16 games with 300 yards through the air, a school record. Rypien completed passes to 10 different players in the game.
"It was a good night for us," Rypien said. "There's still some things we need to work on. ... We put up 800 yards of offense, and there's probably still a lot we can work on."
Meanwhile, UConn wasn't only failing to score, but failing to gain any ground. The Huskies did not enter Boise State territory until Mensah ripped off that run in the third quarter. Until that drive, which ended in UConn's only score of the contest, the Huskies' best drive ended at their own 40. They didn't cross the 50 again.
Pindell was perhaps the only productive UConn player in the Huskies' season-opening 56-17 loss to Central Florida, throwing for 266 yards and running for 161.
Boise State bottled up the dangerous playmaker, limiting him to 22 yards on eight carries in the first half and 40 yards on 14 carries overall. He finished with 111 total yards, nearly four times less his output a week ago.
"It was good to see our guys tackle that quarterback, who we really felt like was electric, and he is," head coach Bryan Harsin said. "We just swarmed the ball and did a good job of getting around it."
The record-breaking performance was exactly what Rypien wanted to see from his team after he felt the Broncos "didn't finish well" in their 56-20 win against Troy last week.
In total, seven Broncos contributed at least 50 yards of offense against UConn. Eight different players contributed at least one touchdown. Twenty-six different players notched at least one tackle on defense.
The Broncos executed on all fronts Saturday night.
"I'm not going to downplay what our team did tonight," Harsin said. "That was a tremendous performance."
