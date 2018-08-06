Idaho golfer Troy Merritt underwent emergency surgery Friday to remove a blood clot from his left arm, according to multiple reports.
Merritt, a Burley native who attended Boise State University, discovered the clot shortly after returning to his Meridian home from the RBC Canadian Open last week. He went to Boise’s St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center on Friday for an ultrasound test, which reveled a foot-long clot that stretched from his left biceps to his left pectoral muscle, PGATour.com reported.
The surgery came less than two weeks after Merritt won the Barbasol Championship for his second PGA Tour win and less than one week before the beginning of the PGA Championship. He expects to play in golf’s final major tournament of the season, which begins Thursday at Bellerive Golf Course in St. Louis.
“I plan on making the trip, and see how my body does each day,” Merritt told the Golf Channel. “I’m still planning on teeing it up come Thursday morning, but have not and may not get much practice in before Thursday.”
Merritt, 32, dealt with swelling for about a month, per the reports, but until Friday, it had always faded away. He didn’t know what was causing the pain, and it was not severe enough to prevent him from playing or playing well, as he showed at the Barbasol.
Before the win in Kentucky, Merritt was outside of the top 125 in the FedExCup standings. Only the top 125 players get to keep their PGA Tour cards each season, as Merritt has learned throughout his professional career. He earned his card this season through the Web.com Tour finals.
“It’s a tough decision when you don’t have job security,” Merritt told PGATour.com. “I could hit a golf ball, so I kept playing. But this last week it swelled up so much so that there was no way I could’ve played, so I guess it was good timing to take the week off and get it taken care of.”
