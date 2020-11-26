BSU men’s basketball begins season at Houston

Boise State’s season opener could end up being a launching pad for one of the most touted teams in program history.

The Broncos take on No. 17 Houston (1-0) at 1 p.m. MT on Friday at the Fertitta Center in Houston. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Friday’s matchup will serve as a homecoming for Boise State redshirt senior Derrick Alston Jr., who attended Strake Jesuit High in Houston.

“I wanted to get Derrick Alston back to Houston,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said earlier this week. “He’s been with this program five years, he chose to come back and all the important things that he’s done here. I wanted him to have a chance to play in front of his parents.”

Alston was voted the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, and the Broncos were picked second in a preseason poll. But the ceiling is high for the 2020-21 Broncos with Alston back for his senior season after testing the NBA waters, and a quintet of Division I transfers ready to make their mark.