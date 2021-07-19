Broncos, the Blue and beer? Boise State makes call on having a couple of cold ones

Boise State will begin selling beer and hard seltzer at home football games in Albertsons Stadium this fall, the school’s director of athletics announced Monday.

Boise State planned to begin selling alcohol at home games during the 2020 season, but the plan was scrapped because no fans were allowed at games early in the season, and only about 1,100 were allowed to attend games against Colorado State and BYU, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The university isn’t expecting the same issue this fall after announcing in May that it will welcome full capacity crowds back to Albertsons Stadium.

Selling alcohol at Boise State home games has been a contentious topic since at least 2011. Former Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said he wasn’t a fan of it, but new AD Jeramiah Dickey doesn’t have the same reservations. For him, it’s another step in his push to sell out all six of the Broncos’ home games and a chance to generate a little more revenue.

“Our goal is to provide an elite fan experience on game day,” Dickey said in a press release. “Bronco Nation directly impacts our student-athletes, and ultimately, the outcome of games. My hope is that today’s announcement continues to generate excitement and helps us fill the stadium.”