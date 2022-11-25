Broncos preserve perfect conference record

BOISE — The Boise State football team isn’t shy about setting lofty goals. Written in all caps on the team room wall is, “Our goal is to win the MWC championship and a bowl game with class, integrity and academic excellence.”

The Broncos will turn their attention to that Mountain West championship game next week, but for now, they’re going to celebrate checking a couple of lesser goals off the list.

Boise State jumped out to a 21-point lead Friday in its regular-season finale against Utah State, and the Broncos survived a late push from the Aggies and won 42-23 after scoring two touchdowns in less than a minute late in regulation.

With the win, the Broncos finished the regular season 8-0 against Mountain West teams for just the second time in program history.

They also achieved the feat in 2019, which happens to be the last time they won a conference title. Boise State went 5-0 in conference play in 2020 — a season that was shortened to seven games because of COVID-19.

Boise State (9-3 overall) improved to 5-1 at home this season with Friday’s win. The Broncos went 3-3 in Albertsons Stadium last year.

Coach Andy Avalos said after the game that he’s thankful to have such a resilient team. The Broncos were 2-2 after a loss to huge underdog UTEP on Sept. 23.

They fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough soon thereafter, and four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier decided to transfer in the middle of the season.

Now the Broncos have a chance to play for their Mountain West-leading fifth conference title.

Boise State will host Fresno State in the championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3 (2 p.m., Fox).

After a slow start, Boise State was at its best in the first half on Friday.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, two of which went to redshirt freshman Eric McAlister. He managed to get a foot in bounds on a 6-yard reception for the game’s first points.

The 6-foot-3 native of Azle, Texas, also came down with a 25-yard touchdown that gave the Broncos a 21-0 lead.

Green’s most precise pass of the first half went to Caples, who found a seam down the middle of the field and didn’t have to break stride on a 50-yard TD reception.

Green has had to work to shrug off the label of being a running quarterback — and he can still run, as he showed later in the game — but Caples said his arm talent is evident every day in practice.

“We make everything in practice harder than it is in a game,” Caples said. “If we don’t hit something in practice, we get it after practice, and I think that’s where his confidence comes in.”

Green’s career-high fourth touchdown pass of the game was a bit out of the ordinary. It was a 1-yard scoring strike to defensive tackle Scott Matlock, who was on the field in the third quarter as part of the Broncos’ “Clydesdale Package.”

He was lined up as an extra tight end and had a free release off the line of scrimmage, which left him open in the end zone

It was Matlock’s second career touchdown catch. He hauled in his first last season, and that also came against Utah State.

Boise State ran the same exact play this year in the same position on the field.

“It kind of gets in your head a bit, but you just have to go out there and run the route or make the block,” said Matlock, adding that he wasn’t nearly as nervous when the play was called as he was last year. “I saw nobody was covering me even before the ball was snapped, so I knew I was going to be open.”

Green completed 14-of-23 passes for 220 yards on Friday. He chose his spots to run most of the day, and he iced the victory with his legs late in regulation.

Green took off on a 91-yard touchdown run after Utah State (6-6, 5-3 MW) came roaring back.

The Aggies cut the Boise State lead to 28-23 on running back Calvin Tyler Jr.’s 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and they were threatening to go ahead late before an interception gave the ball back to the Broncos.

Needing just a first down to run out the clock, Green faked a handoff and took off around the left side of the line for the longest touchdown run by a player at any position in Boise State history.

Green was also the first Mountain West quarterback to rack up four passing touchdowns and one on the ground against an FBS opponent since former Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro did it in 2020.

“It got real tight prior to that run, and for him to capitalize right there and pretty much put the game away, that was awesome,” Avalos said of Green. “He was efficient through the air today. (Utah State) wanted to bring everybody to the line of scrimmage, so it opened things down the field, and we were able to take advantage of that.”