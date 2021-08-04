Broncos add two quarterbacks

Faoliu departed without ever playing a snap for the Broncos. He announced in April that he was leaving Oregon and transferring to Boise State to join his former defensive coordinator — Broncos head coach Andy Avalos. Faoliu was a pass-rush specialist for the Ducks, and he was a welcome addition to a defensive front in search of more consistent pressure on quarterbacks.

Miller and Earl both joined the Broncos last year as transfers. Miller came from N.C. State, where he started 11 games for the Wolfpack in 2019. He only appeared in three games last season because of injuries and COVID-19.

Earl joined the Broncos after two seasons at Golden West College in California. He spent his first season in junior college as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback. He didn’t appear in any games at Boise State.

Mitchell joined the roster in 2018 and redshirted that year. He appeared in three games the following season but didn’t record any stats, and he didn’t appear in any games in 2020.

Earl and Mitchell left a position group that is in search of two new starters after Avery Williams was picked in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft and Jalen Walker decided not to join the eight super seniors who took the NCAA up on its offer of an extra year of eligibility.

The Broncos haven’t been shy about adding cornerbacks this offseason. They’ve signed three transfers: Caleb Biggers, who is a veteran of 19 starts at Bowling Green, Jared Reed, who spent the past two seasons at Utah State, and junior college transfer Jalen Neal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0