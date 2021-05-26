Boise State will play 2 road games on network TV, and the kickoff times are unusual

BOISE — The Boise State football team will play at least two Mountain West games on network television this fall, and they both kick off early in the day.

The Mountain West released its 2021 CBS Sports television package Wednesday, and two of the Broncos’ road games will air on CBS: at Utah State (Sept. 25) and the regular-season finale at San Diego State, which has been moved to Friday, Nov. 26. The games will begin at 10 a.m. Mountain time. That means the San Diego State game will kick off at 9 a.m. Pacific.

Boise State’s games at Colorado State (Oct. 30) and at Fresno State (Nov. 6) will kick off at 5 p.m. and air on CBS Sports Network.

The FOX Sports Mountain West TV schedule, which will include the Broncos’ six home games, is expected to be announced Thursday. ESPN is also expected to release its slate of Week 1 games Thursday, including Boise State’s season opener at UCF, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 4.

Boise State’s 2021 schedule was released in March.

The Broncos went 5-2 last fall in a season that was shortened because of COVID-19. They were scheduled to play eight regular-season games, but a home contest against San Jose State and a road game at UNLV were canceled because of the virus.