Boise State will have fans in Albertsons Stadium this fall after all — but only a select few

A negative PCR test for COVID-19 is required for all spectators before entry, and masks and adherence to social distancing guidelines is also required.

Family members will be seated together, Estey said, and students may register for tickets as pairs but will be prohibited from mingling with other groups. Entry and exit points will also be limited to lessen the chance of exposure in large groups, according to Carney.

Students were required to register online for tickets by 5 p.m. Wednesday, and they will be selected in a random drawing. They will also be required to test negative for the virus prior to entry.

Boise State announced Tuesday that it would request an exemption from CDH’s order governing large gatherings.

Ada County, which falls under CDH jurisdiction, is still in a modified Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, which prohibits gatherings of 50 or more people.

The state, as a whole, recently reverted back to Stage 3 as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to climb. On Wednesday, Ada County added 166 new confirmed cases and 110 new probable cases. During the same meeting where Boise State’s request was approved, board members discussed the potential for more measures to prevent spread of the virus in Ada and Elmore counties.

The Broncos did not allow fans to attend their season opener two weeks ago against Utah State, and Saturday’s game at Air Force was played in front of fewer cadets than normal after the academy made attendance optional after moving to a higher phase of its COVID-19 protocols.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0