Boise State vs. San Jose State men’s basketball series: How to watch, prediction, odds

Boise State vs. San Jose State

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday & Saturday

Where: Phoenix

Live stream: Mountain West Network, themw.com/watch (Thursday only)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Saturday only)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Abe Jackson)

Records: Boise State 6-1, 2-0 MW; San Jose State 1-4, 0-2 MW

Series: Boise State leads 34-3

Last meeting: Boise State won 80-62 on Feb. 19, 2020, in San Jose

Vegas line: Boise State by 19

KenPom rating: Boise State 73; San Jose State 302

KenPom & ESPN predictions

Ken Pomeroy, who created the popular college basketball statistical website KenPom.com, ranks every Division I team using an adjusted efficiency margin, which Pomeroy defines as the difference between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency.

According to Pomeroy’s detailed statistical analysis, Boise State has a 94% chance of beating San Jose State. His score prediction is an 84-67 BSU victory.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index: Boise State has a 91.1% chance of winning with a predicted point differential of 17.3.

Note: All stats and rankings are through Tuesday’s games.