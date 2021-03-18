Boise State to resume spring football practice after recent round of COVID-19 testing

BOISE — The Boise State football team will resume spring practice on Friday after halting all athletic activities earlier this week after a spike in COVID-19 cases and absences due to contact tracing.

Boise State conducted PCR tests on 133 players, coaches and trainers on Thursday morning and discovered no new positive cases, the university announced Thursday evening in a press release.

“At the end of the day, pausing all football-related activities was the correct decision,” Boise State AD Jeramiah Dickey said in Thursday’s release. “I applaud our staff for handling this the right way, looking out for the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We have been given clearance by our medical team to resume, and we’re looking forward to getting back out onto the field for spring practice.”

The Broncos suspended all football activities Tuesday after a round of testing produced eight positive cases and resulted in 11 players missing practice because of contact tracing.

The team practiced on Monday but did not on Wednesday. Teams are only allowed 15 spring practices, and a program spokesperson said Thursday that it’s unclear at this point if the practice the Broncos missed will be rescheduled. They began spring practice last Friday.