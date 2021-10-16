Boise State shoots itself in foot as rare home losing streak continues

Final score: Air Force 24, Boise State 17

Records: Boise State 3-4. Air Force 6-1.

Why the Broncos lost: Boise State couldn’t get out of its own way, and it couldn’t slow down Air Force’s triple-option offense. The Broncos were called for eight penalties for 75 yards, they lost 16 yards on a fumble near midfield on a drive in the fourth quarter and fifth-year senior Kekaula Kaniho illegally touched a punt late in the fourth, giving the ball to the Falcons deep in Broncos’ territory and opening the door for them to take a two-possession lead with a field goal.

The Falcons gashed the Broncos on the ground for the second year in a row, posting 307 yards on Saturday after racking up 415 rushing yards in last season’s game in Colorado. Missing its top two running backs, George Holani and Cyrus Habibi-Likio, because of injuries, Boise State also struggled to run the ball once again. The Broncos went into the game ranked last in the Mountain West with 85.3 rushing yards a game, and they managed just 78 on Saturday.

