Boise State senior will return for another season with the men’s basketball team

Boise State is getting one of its most vocal and inspirational leaders back for a bonus season.

Senior forward Abu Kigab announced Monday that he plans to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic, thereby returning for a fifth season with the men’s basketball team.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love at a high level. I would also like to thank my parents, teammates and coaching staff for always pushing me to be the best version of myself on and off the court,” Kigab said in a post shared on Twitter and Instagram.

“Lastly, I would like to thank Bronco Nation for their dedication and continuous support of the program — your spirit is felt everywhere we go! With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce my return to Boise State University for my final chapter of eligibility. The mission remains the same: win at all costs.”