Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin has agreed to a contract amendment that includes a new buyout and more lucrative bonuses, pending Idaho State Board of Education approval Thursday in Lewiston.
Harsin’s base salary will remain the same ($1.45 million this season, $1.55 million in 2019, plus a $200,000 annual licensing fee), as will the provision that he earn another year should the Broncos win eight games. His deal, which currently does not have a buyout, will include a $500,000 payment to the school should he leave by Jan. 10, 2019. That amount drops to $350,000 the next year and $50,000 thereafter.
There are also plenty of new bonuses, including $10,000 for a home win over BYU or $15,000 for a win in Provo, and a $25,000 bonus for beating a Power Five conference opponent during the regular season. Harsin would receive a bonus of $25,000 for winning six conference games, $50,000 for winning seven or $100,000 for winning all eight. He’d get a $50,000 bonus for winning the Mountain West Mountain Division and another $100,000 for winning the Mountain West title. He also can receive up to $70,000 for a strong Academic Progress Rate performance by his team, an increase of $20,000.
The existing contract provides a $50,000 bonus for winning the division and a $75,000 bonus for winning the conference.
The new structure also added bonuses for winning a bowl game ($15,000) and being named conference ($25,000) or national coach of the year ($50,000), and higher bonuses if Boise State reaches the four-team College Football Playoff. Harsin also would receive a bowl bonus of $35,000 (or $100,000 for a New Year’s Six game) in addition to his bonus for winning a conference title. The current deal provided for one or the other.
Using last season as an example, Harsin would have received $265,000 in bonuses for on-field performance under the new provisions vs. $125,000 under the existing structure.
The new contract provisions would take effect Oct. 29 but cover all accomplishments during the 2018 season. Boise State plays BYU on Nov. 3 in Boise. The Broncos lost their only game against a Power Five team this season (Oklahoma State).
The amendment also tweaks the language regarding the salary pool for assistant coaches. The original deal provided for $2.2 million for the nine full-time assistants. That amount is now a floor — the school must provide “at least” that amount — and covers the 10th full-time assistant added by the NCAA this year. Boise State spent $2.085 million on assistants in 2017.
If Harsin were fired for convenience of the university, the school would owe him all of the salary remaining on his deal, including the annual licensing fee. That has been the case all along. If Boise State (4-2) wins eight games this season, Harsin will have $9.75 million in guaranteed income on his contract through 2023.
MORE DEFENDERS DINGED UP
Already with two starters out for the regular season with injuries, the Broncos’ defense had more attrition Saturday.
Junior nose tackle Sonatane Lui went out of the Nevada win late in the second quarter and did not return. He was seen on crutches during the second half. Harsin said his injury “is not season-ending” and would know more Monday night.
“He obviously couldn’t finish the game, we’ll see ... I don’t know if he’ll practice (Tuesday),” Harsin said.
If Lui is unable to play Friday against Colorado State, junior Emmanuel Fesili and true freshman Scale Igiehon will see more time in the middle. Defensive tackle David Moa (and safety DeAndre Pierce) are out for the year, so the Broncos could go with two starters who did not begin that way next to one another.
Harsin also said sophomore cornerback Jalen Walker did not travel to Reno because of an injury, but said he likely will be back this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.