Boise State says family members can attend basketball, gymnastics events moving forward

The cardboard cutouts inside ExtraMile Arena are about to get some company.

Boise State announced Monday it would allow a “limited number of immediate family members of Bronco student-athletes and coaches” to attend home events at ExtraMile Arena beginning this week.

“Family members will be required to test negative for COVID-19 prior to gaining entry,” the university said in a statement.

The gymnastics team (2-1, 1-1 MRGC) hosts Utah State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, fans have not been allowed to attend winter sporting events at Boise State, although Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice has said in recent weeks he’d like to see some fans in the arena if it could be done safely.

“I think that would be huge, because you’re starting to get to that point where this empty building probably is affecting you. You do need the fans,” Rice said last week in a Zoom call with local reporters. “And even, gosh, you watch the Utah State games with 1,600 fans, it makes a difference. And I think we need that now, and you know I’m praying that we can have fans.”