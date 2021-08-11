Boise State safety JL Skinner, ‘disappointed’ in 2020 season, works to find confidence

“There’s a unique set of skills that JL has put on display because of his length and range, but what I don’t want people to lose sight of is that he’s a worker,” Ioane said. “He’s put in the effort in the weight room, he’s put in the effort on the mental side of things, and I can’t wait for him to put all that work on display.”

Skinner said he always considered himself a confident football player, but the difference this year is his ability to maintain a neutral mindset, which head coach Andy Avalos and co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson have been pushing since January. No matter what happens in a game, he said he’s going to stay even-keeled, which wasn’t the case during the first two years of his Boise State career.

“I’d be confident and one thing would happen and, boom, it’s all downhill from there,” Skinner said. “My whole mindset would be different and I’d be feeling sorry for myself, but now one bad thing can happen and I brush it off, and I know what I need to do to fix it.”

Skinner’s confidence is also getting a boost this season from the veterans he’s playing with in the secondary.