Boise State’s tourney loss to Nevada likely deals final blow to Broncos’ NCAA hopes

Boise State was within a point quickly in the second half, at 51-50, and trailed just 71-66 with 5:24 remaining, but the Broncos could not make enough big plays in the final 4 minutes.

Cambridge totaled a season-high 31 points, while Sherfield had 26, and sophomore forward Warren Washington posted a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Nevada (16-9) will face San Diego State (21-4) at 7:30 p.m. MT on Friday at Thomas & Mack in the semifinals. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Broncos will spend the next few days waiting and wondering where they’ll land.

“We want to keep playing, and we want to end on a better note, and we can do that,” Rice said. “I know we can do that. We juggled the lineup a little bit, we’ll adjust to that even more and figure things out, and we’re gonna go down swinging. We want it to end better than what it has, no doubt about that.”

In his first start for the Broncos, junior guard Devonaire Doutrive collected a double-double, withf 17 points and 10 rebounds. Redshirt senior guard Derrick Alston Jr. had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, while redshirt junior guard Emmanuel Akot added 15 points and sophomore guard RayJ Dennis had 10 points.