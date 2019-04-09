Justinian Jessup is the only Boise State men’s basketball player in program history to record back-to-back seasons with 80 or more 3-pointers.
Given what he went through to accomplish the feat, his statistics for the 2018-19 season are all the more impressive.
Jessup recently had offseason surgery on an injured knee.
“After I saw the picture of what they took out of him, for the things that he did this year and the minutes that he played, it’s pretty amazing,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “… He got a piece of bone removed from his knee that was just tearing up his tendons. He played through a lot of pain, and that kid is pretty tough because the last three or four weeks, I don’t think I subbed him, and if I did, it was a minute.
“To do what he did on the leg that he was playing on, in hindsight, it was pretty amazing.”
Jessup led the Broncos in points (463), rebounds (149), assists (88), steals (35) and blocks (17) this past season. He is the first player in Boise State history to do so and only the third player in the Mountain West, joining Air Force’s Evan Washington (2009-10) and Wyoming’s Justin James (2018-19).
Jessup made 90 triples his sophomore year and 87 as a junior, the No. 2 and No. 3 performances by a Bronco in a single season. His 227 career 3-pointers ranks fifth in program history and is just 48 away from the record of 275 set by Anthony Drmic from 2011 to 2016.
“He’s such a tough kid that he never says anything (about the injury),” Rice said. “ ‘How are you doing Justinian? Are you doing OK?’ ‘Yup, good.’ That was it. You never really knew how much pain he was in until, like I said, you see what they took out of his knee.”
Heading into his senior season, Jessup ranks No. 21 on Boise State’s all-time scoring list with 1,071 points.
And with his knee injury out of the way, he could be poised for his best season yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.