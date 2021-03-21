Boise State’s top CB will miss spring ball; new number for Cobbs; Finley on the move

Boise State will be without one of its top cornerbacks this spring as the Broncos search for replacements for starters Jalen Walker and Avery Williams.

Junior Markel Reed said Friday that he will miss the spring after having surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, but he expects to be healthy in time for fall camp.

“I’m watching the guys compete every single day,” Reed told reporters on Friday. “They have their heads on right, they’re grinding it out and it’s a different vibe around here right now.”

Reed said he injured his shoulder during his freshman season in 2019 but played through it that year — appearing in 11 games — and again last season when he appeared in all seven games and finished with a career-high 16 tackles.

The timing of the injury isn’t ideal for the Broncos, who are lacking in experienced cornerbacks. Reed and redshirt juniors Tyric LeBeauf and Chris Mitchell are the veterans in the room, but none of them have started a game in their careers.

LeBeauf has appeared in 18 games the past two seasons — mostly on special teams — but he snagged his first career interception late in the Broncos’ 2020 season opener against Utah State. Mitchell has appeared in five career games but hasn’t recorded a stat.